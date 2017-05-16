Event gives forum to crime victims

May is a tough month for Susan Gerth.

It was in May four years ago that the Brantford woman's daughter, Desiree Gallagher, plunged from a seventh-floor balcony in London.

It was in May two years ago that Desiree, blind and wheelchair-bound, succumbed to complications from her injuries and died.

And it will be late this month when Gerth will learn whether the man convicted of assaulting Desiree will be declared a dangerous offender.

Meantime, Gerth is busy organizing an event next month to honour victims of crime and those, such as first-responders, who aid victims.

"It's going to be a good day," Gerth says.

"We have police coming, paramedics, a couple of councillors, a nurse from the hospital and volunteers who serve. They just don't get enough recognition."

The Desiree's Angels Empowering Resilience Luncheon and Barbecue will take place June 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 12 Catharine Ave., Brantford.

Gerth says she has deep admiration for the police and first-responders involved in her daughter's case.

The event will be hosted by Desiree's Angels Victims for a New Start, is a non-profit organization that seeks to support victims of crime. The group got funding for the upcoming luncheon through Justice Canada as part of the agency's Victim and Survivors of Crime Week, May 28 to June 3.

Gerth says victims of crime will share their stories at the event.

"I've budgeted for between 100 and 130 people," she says.

If interested in attending, email for an invitation at desireesangels@gmail.com.

An annual motorcycle ride in memory of Desiree is set for Aug. 19 in Brantford. The event has been expanded to include runs in Chatham-Kent on June 24 and Niagara Falls on Sept. 9.

Meantime, Justin Primmer will find out May 29 if he will face an indeterminate sentence as a dangerous offender, a long-term offender designation that would require a community supervision order after serving a sentence, or a prison term.

The decision expected from Superior Court Justice Alissa Mitchell will end a long examination of Primmer's crimes and personality, and ultimately determine if he poses too high a risk to the public to remain out of custody.

Primmer, 32, was convicted in July 2015 of violent assaults on a former girlfriend, triggering the Crown's request for a dangerous offender hearing. Those attacks happened just weeks before he met Desiree Gallagher.

Gallagher suffered catastrophic injuries May 25, 2013, when she fell off Primmer's balcony. Primmer wasn't prosecuted for those injuries, but for assaulting Gallagher after photos showing her injuries from a beating were found on his phone.

With files from Postmedia Network

