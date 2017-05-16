HAGERSVILLE -

The search is on for a suspect in a violent car jacking in Hagersville on Monday afternoon.

The victim was grabbed from behind and assaulted with what is believed to be a firearm as he attempted to enter his vehicle on Main Street North at just before 2:30 p.m.

Haldimand OPP say the victim had placed “a quantity of Canadian currency” on the passenger seat of the vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, who demanded the keys to the vehicle.

The suspect pulled the victim away from the vehicle, before pointing the suspected firearm at the victim.

A struggle ensued at which time the victim was hit in the head with the firearm.

The suspect then fled in the vehicle, described as a silver 2016 Lincoln MKX SUV. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Main Street before turning west onto King Street.

The victim was treated for minor injuries by Haldimand County paramedics.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous male, 20 - 25 years old, about six-feet tall, 160 lbs. with a thin build. He has a dark brush cut hairstyle, a teardrop tattoo on the outside corner of his right eye and a cross tattoo above teardrop.

At the time of the theft he was wearing a black windbreaker style jacket, black windbreaker style pants with a vertical white stripe on the outside of each leg, dark baseball cap and carrying a dark medium sized back pack.

The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and encourages anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 – 1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.