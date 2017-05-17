C. diff outbreak over at NGH

SIMCOE -

Norfolk General Hospital has declared victory after a long and difficult battle against C. difficile.

The most recent outbreak of the stubborn, drug-resistant pathogen presented itself at NGH at the end of April.

Since then, strict hand-washing protocols have been in effect while a strong disinfectant was applied to the ward on the fourth floor where the outbreak was confined.

The effort finally paid off this week, with NGH giving itself a clean bill of heath on Wednesday.

Gerry Hamill, spokesperson for NGH, couldn’t say whether three weeks is a long time for a hospital to knock down a C. difficile outbreak.

The outbreak is under review and management is gathering facts to determine whether its response was the right one. The last outbreak of C. difficile at NGH occurred in 2012.

“Everything that happens in a hospital is a teachable moment,” Hamill said. “Staff will review this episode to determine if we did everything we could to contain it. The answer to that is yet to come.”

C. difficile bacteria occasionally spiral out of control in patients who are taking antibiotics. People overtaken by C. difficile suffer diarrhea and abdominal discomfort. The condition is potentially fatal in the young, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

The bacteria is resistant to antibiotics. C. difficile will spread quickly in clinical settings if measures aren’t taken to contain it. Hygiene – especially hand-washing – is important in hospitals at all times but especially when C. difficile is attempting a break-out.

“NGH is proud of the tremendous work of both clinical and cleaning staffs during this outbreak,” Hamill said in a news release Wednesday. “The hospital is also grateful to all patients and their family members for co-operating with infection-control precautions.

“It is important to remember that all visitors entering and exiting the hospital should always practice good hand hygiene at one of the many hand-sanitizing stations to reduce the spread of harmful bacteria or viruses.

“The NGH health-care team remains diligent in its efforts to prevent potential outbreaks from recurring and thank the public for its co-operation.”

