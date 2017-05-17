SIMCOE -

Farm taxes in Norfolk will stay where they are despite years of galloping increases in the value of prime agricultural land.

Farm representatives have been leaning on Norfolk County to reduce the tax rate in recent years due to significant increases in land values.

However, Norfolk council considered the issue Tuesday and agreed to stay with the status quo. That means agricultural land will continue to be taxed at 25 percent the rate of residential property.

Most rural municipalities in Ontario tax farmland at the same rate Norfolk does. In a report, Norfolk revenue manager Sue Boughner says a few have a lower rate than Norfolk’s but they are the exception.

In a presentation to council, Lou Castellani, an account manager with the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, said MPAC gauges the value of farmland on the basis of farmer-to-farmer transactions. Only the price paid for land is considered, Castellani says, with ancillary matters such as equipment and other aspects stripped out of the equation.

In his presentation, Castellani said prime agricultural land in Norfolk has been selling lately for between $9,200 and $11,175 an acre.

Norfolk’s tax rate for agricultural land has been in place since the county’s inception in 2001.

Council is reluctant to adjust it because other property classifications would have to make up the shortfall. According to county treasurer James Johnson, that would be residential taxpayers, who already pay 79.7 percent of the levy.

“Once you start monkeying around, somebody has to pick up the tab,” said Port Dover Coun. John Wells. “What you make up for in the bananas you lose in the grapes.”

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black agreed. He said raising everyone else’s taxes to lighten the load on farmers would be a tough sell.

“Once you begin to tinker with it, you start to mess with our concept of fairness,” Black said. “If we told residential taxpayers their taxes have to go up because the value of farmland has gone up, I don’t think they would swallow that.

“Farmers are increasing the value of their land through the sale of this land in farmer-to-farmer transactions.”

Citing Farm Credit Canada statistics, Castellani said agricultural land values in Norfolk increased between 6.2 percent and 15.9 percent annually in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The year 2012 was an outlier as farm land values in Norfolk spiked an eye-popping 30.1 percent.