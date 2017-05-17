SIMCOE -

Local home builders warn that proposed delays in approving projects will cost Norfolk jobs, new assessment and impede efforts to rejuvenate the county’s downtown cores.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Home Builders Association has registered its displeasure over proposed changes that would allow Norfolk staff three months to review subdivision and condominium applications, two months to review site-plan applications, and 45 days to review official plan and zoning bylaw applications.

Home builders are especially worried about the review extension for subdivision and condominium projects. That delay, they say, means it could take nine months to a year to receive the green light for projects of this kind.

Sam Bunting of Simcoe, a past president of the home builders association, says the mounting bottlenecks will put upward pressure on home prices in an already heated real estate market.

“There’s less of everything right now,” Bunting said Tuesday. “If there are no new homes to sell, existing home prices are going to go through the roof.”

Bunting added the delays have the potential to idle workers and increase unemployment.

Simcoe realtor Eva Dixon, a director with the home builders association, also worries about what the delays might mean for available housing stock.

“I’ve been in real estate for 30 years,” Dixon said. “I’ve never seen a market like this.”

Word of the pending delays was contained in a memo to Norfolk council last week from Pam Duesling, Norfolk’s manager of community planning, and county engineer Gary Houghton.

The pair says the backlog created by a high volume of applications will take time to clear.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the development industry, it is difficult to have sufficient staff on hand at all times,” the memo says.

“Staff have historically targeted circulation time frames on all applications for three weeks. As the applications are becoming increasingly complicated, there is not sufficient time to review them. As a result, these timelines are not being met, which is frustrating to both the development community and staff.”

Bunting will share his concerns with council next Tuesday.

He says Norfolk’s planning department didn’t help the situation with its recent decision to put all commercial and industrial projects under site-plan control. The move added to the county’s workload without a corresponding increase in staff.

Bunting says projects have become more expensive and time-consuming as a result. He noted it can take up to five months now to get a building permit in Norfolk for a bunkhouse.

“That’s a crazy amount of time,” he said.

Chris Baird, Norfolk’s general manager of development and cultural services, says staff is doing the best it can with what it has to work with.

“We’ve been struggling,” Baird said during a break in Tuesday’s meeting. “There has been such a volume of development applications. It’s going to take time. We only have five planners. We’re seeing pressure on the front end that we haven’t seen before.”

Baird defended staff’s decision to subject all commercial and industrial developments to greater scrutiny. Baird says this has caught and eliminated potential neighbourhood conflicts, traffic complications and the like before they land at council as after-the-fact problems.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Simcoe Coun. Doug Brunton suggested the county deal with the backlog through the contract hiring of planning consultants.

For his part, Mayor Charlie Luke finds the pending delays disturbing. He is interested in hearing more from the home builders association.

“They have some grave concerns,” Luke said. “And I have concerns too. We need some answers.”

As it stands, the county’s new time-frames for development approvals will take effect June 1.

