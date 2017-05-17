DELHI, ON -

Norfolk council adopted a policy several years ago stating that all new subdivisions will have sidewalks on at least one side of the street.

The policy was put in place to end repeated debates about the pros and cons of sidewalks after residents of new developments complained about them one way or the other.

Still -- with that policy in place – council is again weighing whether a new subdivision in Norfolk should have sidewalks.

The latest neighbourhood in the spotlight is the Bluegrass Estate subdivision on the east side of Delhi.

Residents there blanched recently when they learned the coming sidewalk will cut through the middle of their front yards, leaving them with a boulevard measuring about 11 feet across.

Leading the charge is retiree David Hines of Bluegrass Boulevard. A good portion of his front yard is county property. However -- with no sidewalk – it looks for all the world like his own.

It’s a nice piece of lawn. However – with a sidewalk – a four-foot strip of concrete will bisect his frontage.

“Nobody has a boulevard that big,” Hines said Wednesday. “Why doesn’t everybody just peek in my window on the way by and see what I’m having for supper?”

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit was a big influence on the county policy.

The health unit believes in walkable communities. The idea is that people of all ages will exercise more if they have a convenient sidewalk outside their door.

Norfolk council is also sensitive to safety concerns.

Members such as Coun. Harold Sonnenberg, of Waterford, reject the argument that people in quiet subdivisions can just as easily walk on the edge of the road.

“Sidewalks have been around for hundreds of years,” Sonnenberg said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “They serve a purpose. They separate people from vehicles. This is a safety issue.”

Following Hines’ presentation to council, Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus moved Tuesday that Norfolk rescind the sidewalk requirement on Bluegrass Boulevard and Courtland Street nearby.

Columbus said the proposed sidewalk will lead nowhere because the subdivisions between Bluegrass Street and James Street were constructed without sidewalks years ago.

As well, Columbus is impressed with a 22-signature petition against the project. This represents the vast majority of residents who would have the sidewalk installed at their property line.

Council couldn’t make a decision Tuesday because the county has a binding legal agreement with the developer for the installation of a sidewalk.

Lee Robinson, Norfolk’s general manager of public works, says the developer may be willing to forgo the sidewalk if asked. However, Robinson warned the county cannot rescind the requirement on its own.

Robinson said the developer may press ahead regardless of council’s wishes if he, in turn, has entered into an agreement with a subcontractor for a sidewalk. Reneging on the job, Robinson said, could cause legal problems for the developer.

Tuesday’s discussion revealed that the issue on council remains as contentious as ever. For his part, Simcoe Coun. Doug Brunton rejected outright the suggestion that sidewalks somehow improve public safety.

“It’s a waste of money,” he said. “People can argue about whether it’s safe. But it is safe. There is very little traffic on these roads.”

Robinson will speak to the developer and determine whether flexibility remains an option.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com