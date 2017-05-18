'Massive search' planned Saturday

Police have released new details about the search for Andrew Osborne, while friends of the missing Brantford man are planning a search on Saturday.

"It's going to be a massive search," said Michael Arsenault, who is helping organize the effort.

"We're meeting at Brant Park Conservation Area at 9 a.m. and we're going to search all the way down to the Cockshutt bridge. We've got a search and rescue team from Kitchener-Waterloo area and they'll be searching the water all the way to Caledonia."

The team from Advanced Tactical Training Search and Rescue has specialized equipment that will help with the search, Arsenault said.

Osborne has been missing since May 10.

It was earlier reported that Osborne had left his home at about 10:30 p.m. However, police said that new information suggests that he left his home near Spruce and Jarvis streets at 10:10 p.m. and was seen walking in the area.

At 10:24 a.m., video surveillance captured Osborne walking across a parking lot at Brant Avenue and Church Street. The video captured Osborne walking southbound on Brant Avenue, south of Church Street on the west side of the sidewalk, police said.

Police are appealing to anyone in the area who might have access to residential or commercial video surveillance to check their recordings for the evening of May 10 and early morning hours of May 11. As well, police are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who has dash camera recording capabilities to review their recordings.

Patrol officers, the canine unit, officers on all-terrain vehicles and park patrol officers have searched a variety of areas, including trails in and around the Grand River.

Brantford firefighters searched the river, while the OPP searched the Waterford Conservation Area and provided aerial assistance by covering a couple of kilometres with a drone.

Osborne is white, about five-foot-10 and weighs about 190 pounds. He has a medium brown beard and a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing black and grey checked pyjama pants, black Metal Militia baseball hat, black Sons of Anarchy hoodie, white K-Swiss running shoes and carrying a Duck Commander black and grey backpack.

Meanwhile, friends and family are holding out hope.

"I've known him for a long time and this has been devastating for everyone, especially his family," Osborne said.

"We're doing this search because we know it's the kind of thing he would do if one of his friends went missing. That's the kind of guy he is."

Arsenault said he talked to Osborne on May 10 and noticed nothing out of the ordinary.

Osborne, 36, is a single parent raising a 13-year-old son, who is now with his grandparents, Arsenault said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Trevor Branscombe at 519-756-7050, ext. 2261, or Det. Jason Davis at 519-756-7050, ext. 2273

