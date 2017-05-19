Motorcycle collides with deer

HOUGHTON -

A Norfolk man suffered serious injuries this week when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer.

The crash occurred on Lakeshore Road in the former Houghton Township around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police report the man was riding down Lakeshore Road when a deer darted in front of him. The 69-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.

“Police urge all motorcycle operators to expect the unexpected,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release. “You never know when wildlife will enter the roadway. When riding, always wear an approved motorcycle helmet and bright, high-quality protective gear.”