Police blotter: Woman wanders into home

A homeowner in Simcoe was startled to find a strange woman in the house in the early morning hours of Friday.

Norfolk OPP were notified of the incident on McCall Street around 4:50 a.m.

The homeowner was asleep at the time and awakened by a disturbance. The woman said she was searching for clothing.

Norfolk OPP took the woman to Norfolk General Hospital for evaluation.

“Police urge all homeowners to lock and secure their doors and windows on their residence, sheds, garages and outbuildings,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

“The OPP remind all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to be extremely vigilant when any stranger arrives at your home.”

Tractor stolen near Courtland

A tractor with an estimated value of $7,500 was stolen near Courtland this week.

The 1996 Ford 1220 went missing from a barn on Plowman’s Line in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Police report a flatbed trailer was used to execute the crime.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Hockey cards stolen in Delhi

A hockey card collection was among items stolen during a break-and-enter in Delhi this week.

Also taken from the home on Imperial Street were pictures and photo albums.

The theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Kubota utility vehicle stolen

A four-wheel utility vehicle with an estimated value of $11,000 was stolen from the Langton area this week.

The theft occurred at a property on Norfolk Road 21 sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The missing vehicle is an orange-coloured Kubota RTV 500, model year 2017.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

ATV stolen in Langton

An all-terrain vehicle valued at $2,000 was stolen in Langton this week.

The 2001 Honda TRX 400 – yellow in colour -- was removed from a property on Queen Street in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The ATV has a DG front bumper and spiked tires for ice racing.

Anyone with information related to the theft is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.