Six arrested in Simcoe drug bust

SIMCOE -

The arrest of six people for drug crimes should send a message to drug dealers in Norfolk, says a spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police.

“They better be looking over their shoulders,” said Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

It will only be a matter of time before the OPP’s street crime unit comes knocking.

On Friday, officers with the Norfolk County Street Crime Unit and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a Queensway West address in Simcoe.

Three men and three women were arrested without incident and are facing several charges.

Police also recovered $30,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana as well as $2,000 in Canadian currency.

Getting the drugs off the street will have a significant impact, Sanchuk said.

“People are tired of seeing these illicit drugs in our community,” he said.

Four people have been charged with:

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking marihuana

* Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Two people have been charged with:

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking marihuana

* Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

* Fail to comply with probation order.