Works yard closed for summer

SIMCOE -

Contrary to appearances, the Villa Nova works yard hasn’t closed.

As a cost-saving and efficiency measure, staff at the Villa Nova yard has been relocated to the Simcoe works yard for the summer.

At Norfolk council last week, Waterford Coun. Harold Sonnenberg commented on what appeared to be the sudden closure of the facility on Thompson Road East.

What happens at the Villa Nova yard is of interest to residents of Ward 7 because it houses a salt dome and serves as headquarters for a number of heavy vehicles – including snow plows – that service this part of the county. The proximity of snow plows to a community will impact the quality of winter control it receives after a storm.

Lee Robinson, Norfolk’s general manager of public works, said regular activity at the Villa Nova yard will resume in the fall.

“We’re expecting to see a higher level of customer service as a result of this move,” Robinson said Tuesday.