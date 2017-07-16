Area hit hard by murdered, missing men

BRANTFORD -

In a community facing four recent unsolved murders and a long-missing man, there’s a feeling of unease.

Brantford Police, Brant OPP and Six Nations Police each have open homicide cases they are working.

Jeffrey Roberts, 46, was last seen Nov. 5 and found dead Nov. 21. He was the city’s second murder of 2016. Tara Lynn Koiter, 32, was charged in February that year with the second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her common-law spouse, John Liggins, 44. Her case has gone through preliminary hearings and is set for trial in Superior Court later this year.

Dustin Wayne Monture, 27, was found on a Six Nations lawn with a gunshot wound to the head on Feb. 21 and later died of the injury.

Towing business owner Bob Waite, 69, was found dead in his Cainsville home on March 1, the first murder for Brant OPP in 29 years.

Brantford’s Douglas James Hill, 48, went missing June 24 and, although his body has not been located, two women have been charged in his death.

And Andrew Osborne, 36, left his Brantford home on May 10 and, despite a highly intensive search effort by police, family and friends, he has not been located.

“It makes you think about safety,” said Brandon Waite, son of Bob Waite.

“Some of us choose to live in the county because it’s quiet but this has me rethinking my spot in the world.”

To add to the police workload on the unsolved cases, there have been at least ten other missing person incidents since last fall. Nine others – five women, three young people and one man – were found safely and one man was found dead with no foul play suspected.

“It’s been busier in some areas, no doubt, but I’m not aware of any connection between the people who are still missing,” said Brantford Police acting Insp. Scott Williams. “They are completely separate cases.

“I can see why people would wonder if they’re connected but I’m not aware of any concern that way. They have similar ages but different social circles.”

Williams said the Brantford Police and Andrew Osborne’s family have exhausted every avenue in the search for the father of a now-distraught 13-year-old boy.

“We’ve done a lot trying to find him and there are no answers for the family, which is very hard. It doesn’t happen very often in this day and age that someone can fully disappear like that.”

Williams said the Osborne case still has a lead investigator seeking any available information.

“He’s not forgotten by any means.”

After Osborne’s May 10 disappearance where he was seen on video walking away from his home near Spruce and Jarvis Streets at about 10:10 p.m., police mounted a swift search for him that quickly included canine units, officers on all-terrain vehicles, park patrollers searching trails, Brantford Fire using boats and an OPP drone.

Williams confirmed Brantford Police responded more quickly to Osborne’s disappearance than they normally would.

“There was a reason. There was a need for us to react as quickly as we did. All I can say is it was because of his history with us.”

Williams added that everyone wants to see closure on the case, noting it’s been terribly stressful for Osborne’s family.

Again, regarding Hill, Brantford Police and Six Nations Police mounted a huge search for the man four days after he left his Brantford home. A helicopter was brought in to search over properties on Six Nations.

A 17-year-old who can’t be identified, was arrested and charged with murder last Wednesday. Later that day, 35-year-old Holly Martin, of Brantford, was charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Meanwhile, Brantford Police continue to seek information on the death of Jeffrey Roberts, the transient Brantford man who was found off West Street near Highway 403 eight months ago.

“With an open homicide, it never goes away,” said Williams. “We have a continuous investigation going and anytime we get any information at all, it’s followed up immediately.”

Similarly, Brant OPP continue to have a team working full-time on the death of Bob Waite, said Const. Ken Johnston.

“We’re following a major case management process, which means we are constantly collecting and sharing information with our police partners so we always have the most up to date information available.”

The lack of movement on the case has been extremely frustrating for Brandon Waite, he says.

“We’re in Month 5 now and they won’t tell us anything. I’ve stopped calling the police for updates because it’s so frustrating.”

Waite said he has learned his father died of “blunt force trauma” and that the cash he normally carried was missing. He and his sister each took polygraph tests to assist with the case and he’s heard that four more people were to be tested this month.

Six Nations Police have had little to say on the homicide of Dustin Wayne Monture.

“The investigation into the Monture homicide is still active,” said acting staff Sgt. Marwood White. “There are no updates at this time. We are still appealing to the public for information.”

Monture’s family posted a reward last week for any information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of his killer or killers.

“Someone is running freely in the community when he or she should be in custody for what they’ve done,” said Monture’s mother, Roxanne Farmer.

Like the families of other victims, Farmer can’t help but feel the investigation hasn’t progressed as it should.

“We don’t know what’s going on. We hear a lot of rumours from other people but there are a lot of unanswered questions we have. It I text the police, they sometimes get back to me but say there’s nothing new or they can’t tell me things.

“It’s frustrating.”

Farmer said Monture, who was full of energy and an avid athlete and outdoorsman, was “a loving, caring, kind man” who loved his three children and sports of all sorts.

She’s hoping the $5,000 reward that’s been posted will lead to some sort of break in the case.

* * *

Do you know anything that would help in these investigations?

- Douglas James Hill, 48, left his south-end home early June 24 on foot. A thin, Indigenous man with long dark hair worn in a ponytail and a prominent feather tattoo on his cheek, he was last seen that day on Six Nations. While two women have been arrested in the case, Hill’s body has not been found. Contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 or Six Nations Police at 445-2811.

- Andrew Osborne, 36, was last seen on video walking across a parking lot at Brant Avenue and Church Street on May 10th. He’s white, about five-foot-10 and weighs about 190 pounds. His head is shaved and he has a medium brown beard. He was last seen wearing black and grey checked pyjama pants, a black Sons of Anarchy hoodie, white runners and a black baseball cap. He was carrying a Duck Commander black and grey backpack. Contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050

- Robert “Bob” Waite, 69, was the well-known operator of Diamond Towing and was found dead at his business/home on Papple Road in Cainsville. A trail leads behind the building and police have urged anyone who was walking the trail to get in touch about any kind of activity they saw from Feb. 26 to March 1. Contact the Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

- Jeffrey James Roberts, 46, was found dead on Nov. 21 after disappearing from sight around Nov. 5. His body was near the West Street/Highway 403 overpass with obvious signs of trauma. A transient man, Roberts often stayed with various family members or friends and spent time camping by the river with his dog. Contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050.

- Dustin Wayne Monture, 27, was found injured on a Tuscarora Road lawn Feb. 21 and it was later learned, during a CT scan, he had been shot in the head. The young father of three died the following day in Hamilton. Police are still uncertain where the shooting took place. The family has posted a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Monture’s killer. Contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811.

Anyone with any information about these missing or murdered men can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

