PORT DOVER -

Not only is Port Dover in the process of getting a new medical centre but the town will soon have its own walk-in clinic.

A sign posted inside the current medical centre on St. George Street reads that beginning August 5 the facility will see patients Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. A note beneath the announcement asks that patients of other health organizations in Norfolk continue to use the clinic associated with their physicians.

For some people in Port Dover this will mean no more driving to other towns in search of care after hours.

“For the last several years the community has been wanting more and more doctors,” said Port Dover Councillor John Wells. “We are in the process of getting more doctors and this is a new service that residents will avail themselves to and I think it will be good, I don't think it will be, I know it will be good for the community.”

One of Port Dover's doctors, Alison Malo found out just how great the need for care is after starting work in November.

“In three days I had a thousand people,” she said.

“As more people retire to this area it just adds to the problem. We've got so many people going back to Peterborough or Barrie to see family doctors and that's insane. (The walk-in clinic) provides an option.

“And it's a tourist town so there are people over the summer who need help.”

The journey towards getting a new medical facility built in the lakeshore town has been a lengthy affair. Several attempts by various folks in the past decade have come up short, but Dover Coast developer John Lennox is about to make the new medical centre a reality.

Last month Norfolk County Council unanimously approved changes to the county’s official plan and zoning bylaw in the name of a building on Barrett Court that will include 16,000-square-feet of floor space and parking for more than 100 vehicles.

At the June 28 council meeting, Lennox said that should no appeals be made to the Ontario Municipal Board, he plans to break ground on the project before the end of the year. The new building will result in two doctors added to the staff of three that are already working at the George St. building.

Reaction to council's approval hasn't exactly been swift in the town just yet, Wells said. Given the process has taken as long as it has, most people won't fully believe in a new medical centre until everything becomes official.

“Until that blessed announcement is made, it's hold your breath and wait because we've been waiting quite a while and we've been promised a lot,” Wells explained. “I'm not being disrespectful to any group or anybody, or the other ones who tried to bring forth a medical centre, but the community has been led down a garden path before without much results. Hopefully, this (time) will have a happier ending.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com