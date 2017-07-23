PARIS, ON -

There was a lot of star power at the Canada 150 celebration in the County of Brant on Saturday.

But when asked about his favourite part of the celebration, Lukas Timmermans had a five-word answer that didn’t include hockey, NHL or skating.

“The tractors,” Lukas, 8, of St. George, said.

“Because they’re old,” he added after a little bit of coaxing.

His friend, Jack Bradley, 7, of St. George, also liked the tractors while his little brother – six-year-old Bennett – liked the bouncy castle.

All three made their comments while seated at a table inside the Brant County Sports Complex following the celebration’s opening ceremony. The table stretched almost the length of the ice rink and was there for a reason.

“We got to thinking about how people would have celebrated a big occasion 150 years ago,” Russell Press, the county’s supervisor of tourism and community development, said. “It’s a big area and we thought that people would get together with food and that’s why we have this big, long table.

“It gives people a chance to get together and maybe connect with someone they haven’t seen for a while.”

Organized by the County of Brant, the event brought hundreds of people to the sports complex to enjoy NHL Alumni hockey games, live music featuring the Murray Willams Band and Benjamin Dakota Rogers as well as numerous children’s activities like face painting and a balloon artist.

The celebration also included a lot of hockey featuring local teams like the St. George Ravens and the Paris Mounties as well as teams from the County of Brant OPP and the Brant County Fire Department. Each team featured an NHL Alumni player including Brent Gretzky, Kraig Nienhuis, Jay Wells, Todd Harvey, Al Iafrate, Lou Franceschetti, Rick Vaive, Bryan Muir and Mike Krushelnyski. Former NHL trainer Joe Sgro and NHLer Marcel Dionne served as ambassadors for the tournament.

Visitors had an opportunity to obtain autographs and skate with the NHL Alumni players prior to the games and the opening ceremony.

County of Brant Mayor Ron Eddy welcomed everyone to the celebration during the opening ceremony and explained why it was being held on July 22 and not Canada Day – July 1.

“It (July 1) was crowded, really crowded with events,” Eddy said adding many communities including St. George, Burford and Oakland were having celebrations on Canada Day.

Rather than hold another event on July 1, it was decided to continue the celebration later in the month, he added.

Eddy also took a moment to thank those who make the County of Brant a wonderful community including veterans, volunteers, service clubs, county staff and the federal and provincial governments.

Other dignitaries to participate in the opening ceremony included Brant MPP Dave Levac, Brantford city councillor John Utley, Bryan May, who is the MP for Cambridge and North Dumfries, Brent and Walter Gretzky and County of Brant Town Crier Larry Davis.

The opening ceremony included the singing of O Canada and the release of 150 balloons, many of which included a prize.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall