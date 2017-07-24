99ers owner buys junior A Icehawks

Brantford junior B owner Darren DeDobbelaer has purchased the Milton Icehawks of the Ontario Junior A Hockey League.

On Monday, he confirmed the purchase, which he said was approved by the Ontario Hockey Association on the weekend.

DeDobbelaer is the owner and general manager of the Brantford 99ers.

"Right now our focus is on the 2017-2018 season with Milton playing in Milton and the Brantford 99ers playing in Brantford," said DeDobbelaer.

"But the Brantford 99ers will be affiliated with Milton and that means some of our junior B players will have a chance to play in some junior A games."

DeDobbelaer declined to say how much he paid for the Milton team.

Earlier this month, the OHA turned down a proposal by DeDobbelaer to purchase the Milton team.

At that time, DeDobbelaer put two options to the OHA.

The first was to move Milton to Brantford, operate as a junior A team and fold the junior B 99ers.

The second option was to have Brantford as the junior A centre, while moving the 99ers to Milton or another location selected by the OHA.

The OHA board, however, rejected both options even though DeDobbelaer said he had the backing of the entire Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The OHA didn't go into any details about why it rejected DeDobbelaer's bid.

DeDobbelaer vowed to appeal the OHA decision to the Ontario Hockey Federation.

The OHA however met again and reversed its decision to allow the purchase to go ahead.

DeDobbelaer said he is looking forward to a good season by the 99ers, who start their training camp on Aug. 14. The team lost in the opening round of the playoffs last season.

"We've picked up a couple of good new players and we have some good returning players," he said. "I think we're looking at being a top three or four team this year."

Seasons tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the Brantford Fitness Centre on Dalkeith Drive or by calling 519-428-5972.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall