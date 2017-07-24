Firefighters try hand at old-time bucket brigade

ST. WILLIAMS -

Brian Stackhouse has seen a lot of changes in the the 30 years he has served as a volunteer firefighter.

But there are some things he hasn’t seen and that includes a ‘bucket brigade’ at a real fire.

“No, I don’t go back that far,” Stackhouse, the affable district chief for the St. Williams fire station, said with a chuckle. “The only time I see a bucket brigade is when we hold our firefighter games each year.

“It’s something that brings everyone, family and friends together, and it’s a lot of fun.”

The bucket brigade is one of many events that make up the firefighter games that brought volunteer firefighters from across Norfolk and beyond to St. Williams on Saturday. Firefighters fill a bucket from a pool of water, pass it to another firefighter on ladder who, in turn, passes it to yet another fighter on an platform.

Once firefighters on the ground have filled and passed on a full bucket, they run around the pool of water and fill another bucket. They are judged to have finished their task when the barrel on the platform is filled.

The competition encourages teamwork, speed and strength and on Saturday invited a lot of good-natured chirping from the sidelines.

“Full buckets, full buckets,” one firefighter shouted from the sidelines as one volunteer firefighter team hustled to fill the barrel. “Pick up the pace, my grandmother runs faster than that,” he added.

The event mimics the way firefighters battled fires prior to the use of pumper machines and hoses.

“I started back in 1987 and yes, a lot has changed since then especially with equipment and the trucks,” Stackhouse said. “The equipment we have is so much better now and there’s a lot that’s computerized now.”

But one thing that has remained constant is the commitment to community that is a hallmark of the volunteer firefighter.

Typically, volunteer firefighters have full-time jobs as well as families. But they still find time to keep up the training they need to react to fires as well as motor vehicle accidents.

“It’s all about community,” Fred Chadwick, president of the St. Williams Volunteer Firefighters’ Association, said of the firefighter games held Saturday. “Each station takes a turn holding the event and this year it was our turn.

“It brings everyone together for a day of fun and friendly competition.”

Volunteer firefighters hold fund-raising events throughout the year to support local initiatives, he added.

The event Saturday also included a miniature obstacle course for children as well as other activities for kids. Following the firefighter games competition trophies were awarded including the ‘Broken Nozzle’ award to the team with the worst time in the events.

Volunteer firefighters from Port Burwell and Cainsville participated in the event, which concluded with a barbecue.

