Exhilarating and empowering were just a couple of the words participants used to describe the annual Invasion of the Dragons boat paddling event held in Waterford on Saturday.

“For me, the word I would use is exhilarating,” Evelyn Michener, 61, of Grimsby, said Saturday. “It’s all about working together to reach a goal and enjoying that sense of accomplishment.

“It’s not about the winning a race, it’s about being with other people in my case other women, and just knowing that we did it, that we made it across the finish line.”

Michener, a member of the Ship of Jewels, was one of more than 475 people to participate in the Invasion of the Dragons, Dragon Boat regatta held at Shadow Lake in Waterford. The event attracted 24 teams and organizers hoped to raised $20,000 for the Cancer Support Resource Program in Norfolk and the CIBC Run for the Cure campaign.

“It’s pretty demanding,” Michener said. “You have to reach out and put the entire paddle in and pull to get it moving.”

Asked if there were any slackers on her team, Michener laughed and said no.

“Definitely not,” Michener said. “There are no lily dippers here.

“We all pull together.”

The Ship of Jewels consisted of breast cancer survivors from Norfolk County and beyond including Linda Brzozowski, 64, of Port Dover and Trudy Ingraham, 49, of Waterford.

Both have been participating in the event for the past couple of years.

“I find it empowering,” Ingraham said. “I think that’s very important for me and others who are survivors.”

Ingraham urged those who are having problems and aren’t sure about their diagnosis to seek out a second opinion. That’s what she did and as a result Ingraham was able to get the treatment she needed without going through chemotherapy.

Brzozowski echoed those sentiments adding that she encountered several difficulties during her treatment and endured a more time consuming, physically and emotionally-draining course of treatment.

Organizers were pleased with the event which, in terms of fund-raising efforts, is in its infancy.

“We started this three years ago and back then we had eight teams,” one of the organizers, Carol Mummery, of Simcoe, said. “Last year we had a lot more teams and this year, with 24, we’re at capacity.”

The boats are provided by Lively Dragon of Hamilton and the event sponsors include MHN Lawyers, of Simcoe, the Audrey S. Hellyer Charitable Foundation as well as CSRP, the CIBC and Rainey Media.

It is also supported by a team of volunteers who help with the logistics of running such a large event including parking. The event attracted so many participants and supporters parking was at a premium in downtown Waterford throughout Saturday morning into the afternoon.

In addition to local teams, the event attracted teams from Windsor, Chatham-Kent, Burlington and London.

