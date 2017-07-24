SIMCOE -

A group of mosquito ballplayers is making Simcoe's Lions Park a very uncomfortable spot for visitors.

Just as they did 12 months ago, the Simcoe major mosquito Giants won their home tournament (A and under) this past weekend by going a perfect 6-0. Competing in the 12-team division, Simcoe outscored opponents a whopping 80-11.

“A lot of it is just preparation,” said Giants coach Jeff Shortt. “We play in the ICBA (InterCounty Baseball Association) and those are some of the best teams in Ontario and because it's such a high calibre of baseball when we come back and play A and under tournaments like we have here it just makes us better prepared.”

The Giants made it through the round robin with relative ease and got a nice challenge from Bolton (9-6) in the quarter-final but then trounced Oshawa (17-2) and Ingersoll (6-1) for gold.

“When we set out our goals for the year we always say an OBA title is No. 1 and winning our home tournament is No. 2,” said Shortt. “Last year we were able to win them both, which was pretty awesome, and obviously we're striving for the same thing this year.”

Following their Ontario Baseball Association victory at the 'B' level in 2016, Simcoe is moving up to the 'A' tournament in Niagara Falls this coming Labour Day.

Shortt is looking forward to seeing how his team rises to a new challenge in the search for back-to-back provincial crowns.

“We've got five games left in our ICBA schedule and we've got some exhibition games that we've set up for August,” he began. “I think we're in pretty good shape.”

Speaking of being in good shape, the Simcoe minor mosquitoes also held a 12-team 'A and under' tournament at Lions Park where they finished as one of the best of the bunch. Despite being shorthanded Simcoe went unbeaten in the round robin and edged Waterloo in the quarters before being eliminated by Kitchener in the semis.

“We were short players so the kids all stepped up and did everything they could,” said coach Mike Winnie. “I couldn't be prouder.”

Winnie's team will now set their sights on the Southern Counties tournament taking place in Delhi in mid-August before the OBA 'B' gathering in Cobourg on Labour Day weekend.

Shortt pointed out the combined tournament was the largest ever hosted by Simcoe Minor Baseball, one that was well received by out of town visitors.

“It was a huge undertaking and we were a little bit scared with the weather,” he explained. “Cory (Moulton, SMBA president) and I were setting up on Friday and looking at the radar but we actually got through the whole weekend and didn't have any delays. We do official scorekeeper, official pitch counting and we (prepare) the diamonds after every game and we get compliment after compliment for all the extra little things that we do when we run these tournaments.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com