Police blotter: Men charged following altercation

Two Norfolk men were charged after a fight broke out in downtown Simcoe last week.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, the pair got into an argument that escalated into violence. Norfolk OPP arrested both of them.

A 19-year-old man and a 45-year-old man each face one charge of assault with a weapon.

Fish tank tampering

Fish in a tank in a barn near Vittoria were the apparent target of vandalism this weekend.

The break-in on Vittoria Road occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The barn was unlocked at the time. Police report the tank was damaged. Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Women brawl in Delhi

A Norfolk woman was charged after an argument in Delhi turned violent last week.

Police were summoned to an address on King Street around 10:15 p.m. Police learned at the scene that the confrontation involved two women.

A 43-year-old woman was taken into custody and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Tires slashed in Port Dover

Damage is estimated at $1,000 after tires were slashed on a vehicle in Port Dover.

The vandalism occurred on Clifford Street sometime between July 14 and July 23.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Bicycle stolen in Simcoe

A bicycle was stolen from the front porch of a home in Simcoe this week.

The theft occurred on Kent Street North in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Vandalism at fairgrounds

Damage is estimated at $2,000 following a vandalism spree at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds last week.

The damage was brought to the attention of the Norfolk OPP around 2 p.m. Friday.

Damage was done to a barrier and the grate over a storm drain. A lock was also forcibly removed from a small wooden structure, causing serious damage.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Careless irrigation remains a problem

Careless irrigation continues to be a problem for motorists in Norfolk County.

Norfolk OPP checked in with a farmer on Windham Road 12 last Friday after a motorist complained of irrigation spray landing on the roadway.

Norfolk OPP are concerned because careless irrigation can startle motorists who aren’t expecting to drive into a sudden wall of water.

The ponding careless irrigation leaves on the road surface can have serious consequences in terms of hydroplaning or throwing riders from motorcycles. Crashes caused by careless irrigation raise legal issues related to liability.

“The OPP encourage anyone that observes a safety issue on a roadway to report it as quickly as possible to their nearest police authority,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said Monday in a news release.