Museum is our legacy

So Norfolk County now holds the record for the longest picnic table. This is great; it's caring, it's odd, it's friendly, it's us.

It's also an item for the family scrap-book and, of course, for the county archives, so that others can see who we are and what we can do.

Now the museum in Simcoe (Eva Brook Donly), like the other museums, art galleries, parks, historical buildings and notable statues, is our show-piece and repository for this cultural side of our generation. It shows how we have changed and why we are as we are now. It is our legacy to our grandchildren.

Unhappily it has no funding at the moment. For sure, as in other countries, this is culture. It should be paid for through our general taxes. This is Norfolk's story, our jewel box and our mirror.

The county should take it over and, if possible, find another Bill Yeager.

Bernie Crawshaw

Delhi