SIMCOE -

Fewer summer jobs for students and fewer acres under tillage are among the potential consequences of a substantial increase in Ontario’s minimum wage.

There are also concerns the proposed increase from $11.40 an hour to $15 an hour by 2019 could cause labour unrest in both the public and private sectors.

“The increase is so fast,” says Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt, chair of the Long Point Region Conservation Authority, a farmer and partner in a computer technology firm.

“How do you factor that into your business? Some of these jobs aren’t worth $15 an hour.”

Haydt suspects local taxpayers will feel the pinch due to a phenomenon known as “wage compression.” Wage compression occurs when people higher up the pay scale are aggrieved by increases in wage classifications beneath them.

“It’s going to push everyone’s wages up,” Haydt said this week. “The guy who is already making $15 an hour will want $17, so those making $17 will want $19 an hour and so on. It will affect everyone.”

Premier Kathleen Wynne announced a substantial increase in the minimum wage in May. The Ontario Liberals are concerned that low-skilled workers can’t make ends meet on the current minimum wage.

Unions and social justice activists have lobbied for a $15 an hour minimum wage in Canada and the United States in recent years. The Wynne Liberals have embraced their position.

But critics say a high minimum wage reduces the number of entry-level and low-skilled jobs available to people who rely on this employment.

Casualties could include seasonal farm workers and students who rely on summer employment and part-time jobs for pocket money or to fund their education.

Kandy Webb, Norfolk’s outgoing general manager of employee and business services, says it is too early to predict the fallout with any certainty.

However, Webb noted this week that this upward pressure on wages is coming at a time when the federal and provincial governments are withdrawing subsidies to employers who hire summer students.

Norfolk hired 126 student employees in the summer of 2016. This fell to 119 this summer.

Meanwhile, municipalities are bracing for the “wage compression” impact of the higher minimum standard.

“Bill 148 has the attention of municipal groups such as the Association of Municipalities of Ontario,” Webb said. “My understanding is that these organizations have asked to make presentations to the government.”

Larry Davis of Burford, the Haldimand-Norfolk-Brant representative to the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, says the proposed increase could have far-reaching implications for farmers in this province.

This week, Davis said an increase to $15 an hour would spur research-and-development into automating agricultural tasks currently performed manually.

Davis added that production that can’t be automated may disappear if there are no corresponding tariffs or subsidies to offset the cost advantage of cheap imports.

It is practically impossible, Davis says, for Ontario farmers to compete with growers abroad who carry only a fraction of their labour costs.

“In some countries farm workers are paid $15 a week,” Davis said. “There’s no way our farmers can compete against that. Labour is a big part of growing fruits and vegetables.

“Why do you think workers come from other countries to work here? It’s because they can make multiple times the income they can make back home. If we want local food, we’re going to have to find a way to accommodate this wage increase.”

OFA has encouraged its members to tell their MPPs the potential consequences of a major increase in Ontario’s minimum wage.

