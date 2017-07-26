Police blotter: Weapon brandished in Simcoe

An argument between two men in Simcoe this week ended with charges against one of the parties.

The confrontation on the Queensway West took place Tuesday morning. A 54-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Batteries, copper stolen

A thief targeted recyclables with resale value during a break-in on the weekend at the Norfolk County waste transfer station near Port Rowan. Old batteries and copper piping were taken during the theft, which occurred sometime between Friday and Monday.

The transfer station is located on South Walsingham Road 3. The Norfolk OPP are investigating. Anyone with information that could be related to this incident is encouraged to share it with the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477. Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Golf cart stolen in Hagersville

A golf cart that was used to shuttle officials around at this weekend's Hagersville Rocks event was stolen in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Shortly after midnight Sunday, two suspects were seen driving the electric golf cart away from an area near the Hagersville Arena.

The cart was last seen heading west through a baseball diamond onto Carrick Street. The missing cart is grey and beige in colour. The suspects are described as white and about 40 years of age. Both were wearing cowboy hats. Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand,

Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477. Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Vehicle damages Caledonia home

A Haldimand man was charged this weekend after the vehicle he was driving jumped the curb and ran into a house in Caledonia.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Celtic Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Two men were in the vehicle. Neither was injured. While police were speaking to the driver, signs of impairment were detected. An 18-year-old Hagersville man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content in excess of the legal limit.

Tires, rims stolen in Simcoe

Tires and rims with an estimated value of $800 were stolen from a property in Simcoe this week. The theft on Second Avenue West occurred in the early morning hours of Monday. Taken were four tires and four alloy chrome rims that were in storage. Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Thief pockets loose change

Loose change with an estimated value of $10 was taken from a vehicle in Delhi this week. The theft from the unlocked pickup truck occurred on Peel Street in the early morning hours of Monday. Norfolk OPP were called to investigate.

Pump, pesticide missing

A water pump and farm-related chemicals were taken during a theft in rural Norfolk this week. The Honda-brand water pump and pesticide were stored in a lock box on the back of a flatbed trailer on Forestry Farm road. The theft occurred early Tuesday morning. Norfolk OPP are investigating.