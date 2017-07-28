Man facing numerous weapons charges

SIMCOE -

A Norfolk man is facing numerous firearms charges after an incident at the Simcoe fairgrounds early Thursday morning.

A vehicle was attempting to leave the fairgrounds parking lot at about 3 a.m. when a male blocked the exit.

The male and the vehicle's occupants became embroiled in a verbal confrontation. The driver approached the male at which time the male brandished a firearm. The driver returned to the vehicle and left the property then called police.

At just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Norfolk OPP arrested Ryan James Mitchell, 23, on Norfolk Street South in Simcoe and charged him with:

* Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

* Mischief - destroys or damages property

* Robbery with intent

* Robbery using a firearm

* Imitation firearm while attempting to commit offence

* Carrying concealed weapon

* Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

* Fail to comply with probation order.

He will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges