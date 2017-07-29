Cyclist uses pedal power to help youths

SIMCOE -

Curtis Carmichael along with three team members made a stop in Simcoe on Friday morning as part of the Ride for Promise.

Carmichael was a standout football player with Queen's University in Kingston but decided against pursuing a pro career to become a teacher and serve marginalized communities.

He's cycling from Vancouver to Halifax looking to raise $150,000 for Urban Promise Toronto, a charity that helps young people growing up in Toronto Community Housing neighbourhoods.

Having grown up in government housing in Scarborough, Carmichael wants to assist and give hope to children going through similar experiences that he did as a youth.

"I grew up in a way where I was treated differently based on how I looked and where I was from. Often a lot of black kids in our neighbourhood got discriminated (against) within the school system and now that I'm becoming a teacher I can explain those things to people in tangible ways," Carmichael said before riding 122 kilometres to Fort Erie.

"They go through the same stuff (everyone does) but they have a lot of injustices and challenges in their life."

Anyone wishing to support Carmichael on his journey can visit urbanpromise.com/ride.

Residents can follow his travels on instagram.com/rideforpromise and facebook.com/rideforpromise.