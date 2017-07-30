Festival a 'transformative' experience

Expositor Staff

More than 300 people attended the Skylight Festival held at the Paris Fairgrounds over the weekend.

The event is committed to diversity and justice and brings together people from all walks of life to overcome the barriers that often keep them apart.

“It’s a conspiracy of spirituality, art, justice and diversity,” said Robert Dalgleish, who helped organize the festival. “We bring people together to help them overcome the barriers that might otherwise stop them from talking and getting to know each other.

“It’s a way of getting people together to have the hard conversations that need to take place to overcome those barriers.”

The festival welcomed people of all races, ages, gender identities, sexual orientations, spiritual, religious and non-religious affiliations.

“We are guided by a vision and mission that is committed to diversity and justice,” Russell Mitchell-Walker, the festival’s programming chairman, said in a statement.

“We are offering something unique, valuable and needed for our time.”

The festival’s lineup of speakers and presenters included Zarqa Nawaz, a filmmaker, writer and creator of the world’s first sitcom about a Muslim community living in the Canadian west. Also there was Adrian Jacobs (Ganosono), Keeper of the Circle of the Sandy-Saulteaux Spiritual Centre in Manitoba.

Among the other speakers were queer musical activist Kate Reid, Faithmarks curator Anna Golladay, singer-songwriter Lauren Mann, music educator Sammy Duke, Canadian rapper D.O. Gibson, spoken-word artist Emily Joy of Nashville, SOCAN award-winning songwriter Matt Epp, and children’s performer Bryan Moyer Suderman.

The Skylight Festival is inspired by events such as Greenbelt in the United Kingdom and Wild Goose in the United States. The vision for the festivals comes from a longing to create open space for people of diverse backgrounds to meet and explore faith while engaging in art and listening to people share their thoughts on justice.

The event included a worship service on Sunday morning that ended with with a rousing rendition of This Little Light of Mine, which had everyone standing and singing.

Sheryl Spencer, who handled the publicity for the event, said many of the people who attend and participate find it transformative.

“There was a woman here last year, Diem Lafortune, who called it an ‘oasis from the storm.’

“So yes, for many people this festival is a transformative experience.”