Geocaching a Canada 150 project

Taylor Burt

Expositor Staff

Brant County Cachers have put the area on the geocaching map in the shape of an old rotary telephone as part of a Canada 150 project.

“Brantford is known as Telephone City,” said Shelley Riimand, a member of the group. “So we thought a phone was pretty clever. The geoart spreads across Alexander Graham Bell Parkway.”

Geocaching has become increasingly popular since its start in 2000. It’s a treasure hunt that gets individuals and families outside and active worldwide.

Caches – hidden containers placed by players for other players to find – can be large or small.

“Sometimes people use the little film canisters and sometimes they use peanut butter jars,” said Riimand.

All caches contain a log book and some also contain items that can be replaced by something else by different players.

Cachers sign the log book and then return the cache to its hiding place to keep the game going.

“It gives you a purpose when you are out walking,” said Emily McDonald, another member of the group.

The activity uses GPS coordinates to lead cachers to different locations. Sometimes cachers get creative and make shapes on the map using coordinates and call it “geoart,” such as the group’s latest project.

“We wanted to bring people to Brantford,” said Riimand. “Cachers love to figure out geoart, they want to have it all connected.”

Serious cachers put “travel bugs” in their containers so they can see where in the world their bug travels.

Riimand also teaches English to students from other countries and uses geocaching as a fun stress-relieving activity.

The hope for the geoart is to bring serious geocachers to Brantford where they would buy gas, food and hotel accommodations while they hunt to finish the map.

“Mix your hobby with your time off,” Riimand said, adding the activity is perfect to get children more excited about going out and getting active.

The Brant County Cachers have been planning and building their map for about two months.

“If it wasn’t for geocaching, I wouldn’t know these people,” said Riimand. “You see the same people over and over again at meetings. We can truthfully call a lot of them friends.”

Riimand said the area is a great place to hunt for caches due to the number of trails and parks.

The group released 49 caches last week and have already received hundreds of emails notifying them that people have found their caches.

“I just deleted 500 this morning,” said Riimand.

They are holding number 50 – the last cache of the geoart – until it is perfect. Riimand explained it would be in an ammo box and would make cachers go to two or three different locations – representing Alexander Graham Bell – to get the final prize, which is what geocaching is all about.

“It takes you to places you would never know unless you were geocaching,” she said.

Each set of coordinates lead players to different locations outside the phone shape.

The game combines technology and physical movement, which the group feels is needed for today’s generation.

The Brant County Cachers consist of Riimand, her husband Karl Riimand, Mira Van Bodegom and her family, Susan Zakamarko, Lauren Jamieson, Karen Daniel and McDonald and her family.

Riimand, who can be found through her cache name 13coach13, encourages people to sign up and join the fun at www.geochaching.com.