Deck destroyed by fire in Waterford

WATERFORD -

A backyard deck was destroyed by fire in Waterford Monday afternoon.

Members of Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services were called to 293 Harrison Street after a neighbour of the home noticed the back deck on fire. The occupant was not home at the time.

Norfolk County OPP and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the call.

“The first arriving crew made good tactical decisions that prevented the fire from spreading to the house, however the deck itself was destroyed,” Norfolk's fire prevention officer Scott Pipe said in an email.

The loss is estimated to be $5,000

A cause of the fire was not determined, but officials don't suspect any foul play.