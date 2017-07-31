SIMCOE -

A man was charged in Simcoe this weekend after two dogs were found in an over-heated vehicle.

The incident occurred in the parking lot at Walmart on the Queensway East around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 71-year-old man from South Hampton was charged with leaving animals unattended in a motor vehicle.

“If you see an animal in a vehicle on a warm or humid day who you believe may be in distress, gather as much information as you can,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

“Obtain the make, model and licence plate of the vehicle and immediately enter the store and have the owner paged and contact police.”