Man charged after dogs left in vehicle
It’s that time of the year again when pet owners are being cautioned about leaving their dogs in an unattended vehicle. The OSPCA run a No Hot Pets campaign to help educate the public about the dangers of leaving pets unattended in vehicles. HANDOUT
A man was charged in Simcoe this weekend after two dogs were found in an over-heated vehicle.
The incident occurred in the parking lot at Walmart on the Queensway East around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
A 71-year-old man from South Hampton was charged with leaving animals unattended in a motor vehicle.
“If you see an animal in a vehicle on a warm or humid day who you believe may be in distress, gather as much information as you can,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.
“Obtain the make, model and licence plate of the vehicle and immediately enter the store and have the owner paged and contact police.”