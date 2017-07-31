No stopping deaf motocross racer

SIMCOE -

Hayden Cusworth hasn't let a lack of hearing slow him down.

In fact, the 11-year-old Simcoe resident has developed an insatiable need for speed.

“From the minute he wakes up he's already got his (racing) gear on,” Hayden's dad Jay DeMontfort laughed. “He doesn't take it off until it's bedtime.”

Hayden began riding dirt bikes when he was young under the watchful eye of DeMontfort – a long time fan of the sport – and mom Lana, but the last two years he's stepped things up a notch.

After witnessing a friend do the same, Hayden set his sights on competitive motocross racing. He took a number of lessons, attended a camp in Parry Sound and practised at Gopher Dunes in Courtland.

These days he's part of the Thames Valley Riders, a group that races at tracks across southwestern Ontario.

“He said he was happy, scared the first year,” Lana said after signing with Hayden during a recent interview. “He's determined to get first place.”

As part of the 2017 TVR Country Corners Summer Series 'Small Wheel Beginner' division, Hayden – a student at EC Drury School for the Deaf in Milton – has become a bit of a celebrity.

So too have his folks.

“At the dirt bike track he knows everybody there,” Lana said. “He's very outgoing and social no matter what. He knows that not everybody can understand him and he does his best to teach them how to talk to him. A lot of them have taken to him.”

“Not everybody knows my name but everybody's like 'oh, you're Hayden's dad',” DeMontfort added.

“I'm just impressed with how he's riding and the tons of support he gets from everybody.”

Just prior to his first race, some parents felt that Hayden, who was born deaf, shouldn't be permitted to ride but the youngster uses his peripheral vision and the shadows of nearby bikes to sense any possible danger.

Hayden responded to those parents by telling his mother he would “show them that he can ride just like everyone else.”

Hayden and his family are very aware of the dangers that come with racing. A few of his friends have already been bitten by the injury bug this year.

That doesn't bother Cusworth – nothing would keep him from the track.

“He told me (last week) 'if I break a bone I'll flag (at the track) and when I'm better I'm going back out there',” Lana explained.

“Being a professional racer, that's all I keep hearing about. He wants to get first place.”

Godschalx going for gold

Waterford's Owen Godschalx competes alongside Hayden in the Country Corners Summer Series Small Wheel Beginner division. He currently sits first in points with one race to go. Godschalx has finished no worse than sixth overall in four races to date. The next and final event goes August 6 at Swiona MX Park near Dutton. A full schedule and up to date results are available at tvrmx.com.

