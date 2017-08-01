Man jailed for trafficking cocaine

A Grey Street young man who was dealing cocaine in March was sentenced to a total of 18 months in jail in Ontario Court recently.

Kyle Leonardo Palmer, 21, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking before Justice Robert Gee.

The judge ordered him to remain in jail for 13.5 months and gave him credit for 140 days of pre-trial custody.

Palmer had to forfeit his iPhone and $510 in cash that was deemed to be drug money.

He’ll remain on probation for a year and can’t own or use weapons for 10 years.

Man assaults police officers

A Colborne Street man was given the equivalent of half a year in jail for assaulting two Brantford Police officers and threatening their lives.

Daijuan Curtis Coates, 26, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer with a false ID and threatening death or bodily harm on May 12, failing to comply with probation orders on May 12 and May 28, and failing to appear at court on June 9.

He had a knife when he assaulted the two officers and threatened them but charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon and assault/resisting arrest were withdrawn.

Justice Kathleen Baker sentenced Coates to the equivalent of 90 days of time already served and ordered him to serve a further 90 days for the crimes.

He will also have to pay $500

in fines.

Man pleads guilty

A Mississauga man was sentenced to six months in jail last month for trafficking in cocaine.

Jeff Boaheng, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of the drug for the purposes of trafficking and failing to comply with his bail conditions.

He was sentenced by Justice Kathleen Baker to four more months of jail on top of two months he had already served before coming to trial.

As well, he was given 30 days for failing to comply with bail, to be served concurrently.

Boaheng was ordered to provide a sample of his DNA for the national offenders registry and to avoid owning or using weapons for 10 years.

Toronto man gets 120-days

A man wanted for armed robbery in Toronto more than four years ago, who was arrested in Brantford, was sentenced to a total of 120 days in jail.

Paul M. Christensen, 45, went into Starbank Convenience store on College Street in Toronto on Feb. 19, 2013 with a female accomplice and a 10-inch knife.

When the store attendant ran as the knife was brandished, Christensen and the woman took a bunch of cash and left in a waiting car.

In April 2016, police arrested Christensen in Brantford and began a new search for his accomplice.

On July 12, Christensen pleaded guilty to armed robbery before Justice Gethin Edward. He was given credit for 30 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to a further 90 days of weekend jail.

Christensen will have to provide a sample of his DNA to the national offenders databank and remain on probation for a year.

Metal pipe used in attack

Two north-end men have been sentenced in attacks on two other men in the fall of 2015.

Brandon Viggers, 20, of Woodway Trail, and Nicholas Visser, 19, of Wood’s End, were sentenced after trials in April when they were found guilty of the Oct. 4, 2015 assaults where they used a metal pipe to hit the men.

Viggers was convicted of two counts of assault with a weapon, assault and mischief under $5,000 for destroying one man’s cellphone.

Justice Colette Good sentenced him last month to 90 days of intermittent jail and ordered that he provide a sample of his DNA for the national offenders databank and not have access to weapons for at least 10 years.

Viggers also has to make restitution for the phone by paying

back $425.

He was given an 18-month suspended sentence for the crimes.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble