ST. WILLIAMS -

Norfolk County and its tourism partners in this part of Ontario are pressing forward with a search for flexible accommodations.

Norfolk, Haldimand County and Elgin County are looking for available buildings to take part in a pilot project on “micro-accommodations.”

The deadline for volunteering a building in Haldimand is this Friday. For its part, Norfolk County has already lined up its participants.

Meanwhile, students and instructors at Fanshawe College are working on designs for micro-accommodations and a how-to guide for property owners who wish to explore this aspect of the hospitality industry.

“We’ll be going directly to our stakeholders,” Clark Hoskin, Norfolk’s manager of tourism and economic development, said Monday. “We already have quite a few buildings to examine without issuing a press release. It’s an exciting project and we’re looking forward to it.”

Micro-accommodations are a possible solution to growing demand for rural tourism experiences in areas that lack traditional lodgings and accommodations.

Traditional hotels and motels have difficulty in areas that are busy in the summer but quiet for four or five months of the year. Posting a profit in this environment can be challenging.

Micro-accommodations are a way of filling this niche. They don’t offer the same amenities as standard lodgings but they are less costly to operate on a seasonal basis.

In its news release, Haldimand County talks about “transitioning unused structures” such as “silos, kilns and vacant commercial buildings” into lodgings.

“The lack of lodging options in rural areas is often an obstacle to attracting tourists and promoting tourism-related activities,” Kyra Hayes, co-ordinator of strategic initiatives in Haldimand County, said in the release.

“The micro-accommodations pilot project will provide critical information on how to address this issue, identify opportunities and propose creative solutions.”

Chris Baird, Norfolk’s general manager of development and cultural services, says success in this area would be huge for places like Norfolk. Baird cited studies which say tourists who stay the night spend far more in a given area than day-trippers.

Hoskin expects project participants will have something to report to their respective municipalities by the end of the year.

The guide Fanshawe students and faculty are compiling will address the zoning, building code and Planning Act regulations that qualifying structures will have to satisfy.

Landowners in Haldimand who have a suitable building or structure to volunteer have till the end of business hours this Friday to drop a line to opportunity@haldimandcounty.on.ca .

