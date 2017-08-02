Crash victim's name released

WATERFORD -

Police have released the name of a Norfolk woman who was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

Mary Faludi, 84, died in the collision on Highway 24 near Waterford at about 6 p.m. She was ejected from her vehicle and died at the scene, Norfolk OPP said in a media release.

Two other drivers and a passenger were transported to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. A fourth driver sustained minor injuries.

Norfolk OPP, Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services and Paramedics responded to the scene.

The collision remains under investigation, police said on Wednesday.

Highway 24 between Windham Road 7 and Concession 8 of Townsend was closed for several hours.