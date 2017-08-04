Sports

Callens in top 10 at junior championship

Jacob Robinson

By Jacob Robinson, Simcoe Reformer

Golfer Peyton Callens of Langton tied for eighth at the 2017 Canadian Junior Boys Championship in Kingston this week. JACOB ROBINSON/Simcoe Reformer

Golfer Peyton Callens of Langton tied for eighth at the 2017 Canadian Junior Boys Championship in Kingston this week. JACOB ROBINSON/Simcoe Reformer

SIMCOE - 

Langton golfer Peyton Callens tied for eighth at the 2017 Canadian Junior Boys Championship at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club in Kingston.

The Holy Trinity student fired a 1-under 69 on Thursday to finish plus-2 overall.

Callens, 17, was just four shots back of the second spot while Calvin Ross of Fredericton was seven ahead of his nearest competitor, finishing in first with a mark of 9-under.

Callens – who tied for third at the event last year - is a member of Golf Canada's Development Squad and has committed to the NCAA's Texas A&M Aggies.

“I'm really pleased with my result and look forward to carrying the momentum into the Canadian Amateur next week,” Callens said in a text message to the Reformer.

The Canadian Men's Amateur Championship runs Aug. 7-10 at the Toronto Golf Club and Islington Golf Club.

 

 

 