SIMCOE -

A Norfolk County man reported missing early Sunday has been located.

Adam Wasiela, 37, left his Booth’s Harbour residence on Friday. He was last seen at noon on Saturday. His family was concerned about his well-being and contacted police on Sunday.

Police had appealed for the public's assistance in locating Wasiela.

At just before 6 p.m. police located Wasiela in good health.

"OPP has confirmed there was no suspicious activity involved," OPP Const Rod LeClair said in a media release. "The OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance."