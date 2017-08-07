Battle of Hill 70 story needs to be told: MPP

SIMCOE -

Art Hayward and a group of companions were on a sober mission as they stood beside the Carillon Tower – get revellers to an arts festival to buy copies of a booklet about a First World War battle fought in France 100 years ago in which 29 soldiers from Norfolk County lost their lives.

Hayward, 92, a bugler in the Canadian armed forces in the Second World War, along with Heather King, CEO of the county’s library system who chairs the Norfolk Remembers committee, and some other members were selling copies of Letters Home: Norfolk at Hill 70.

The 72-page booklet is a tribute to the role soldiers from Norfolk’s towns, villages and farms played in a battle that raged from Aug. 15 through Aug. 25, 1917 and the 29 who were killed.

The committee sold copies on Saturday and Sunday during the Lynn River Music and Arts Festival.

Hayward has developed a passion for military history since his service in a different war.

“I went through the number of people from Norfolk County who were at the Hill 70 battle and I couldn’t find their graves because there weren’t whole bodies left, the way they were advancing up the hill,” he said.

“Their names are at the Vimy Ridge memorial.”

Their bodies couldn’t be found because the artillery laid down a barrage, held up for a few minutes to allow the men to run up, then started the barrage again.

Among the dead were young men from places like Waterford, Simcoe and Port Dover.

In all, an estimated 9,200 British and Canadian soldiers were killed, wounded or taken prisoner at Hill 70. More than 25,000 German soldiers were killed or wounded.

Hayward paid tribute to the leadership role shown by King in getting the Norfolk Remembers committee to carry out the job of making and releasing the booklet.

“We’ve got a good leader in her.”

Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett had driven his antique Dodge to the kiosk and was helping sell copies. The battle has received little attention in history, he said

“People have no idea of the intensity of the battle to take Hill 70. We all know Vimy. We need to know more about Hill 70, Passchendaele, Cambrai and other battles that were fought in an important year of that war, when so many lives were lost,” he said.

“They have not been recognized to the extent that they should be.”

The Battle of Hill 70 should have special meaning for people in Norfolk, because it was county’s largest blood sacrifice in the war, Barrett added.

“I look at this school right over here,” he said, pointing to Simcoe Composite School. “I taught at this high school. I think of the young men who left it and ended up in hand-to-hand combat, watching their buddies get blown to smithereens.

“This booklet goes a long way to getting that story told.”

— Brantford Expositor

MMarion@postmedia.com