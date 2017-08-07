SIMCOE -

The Norfolk Ontario Provincial Police and the OPP Explosive Disposal Unit were called in Monday morning to investigate a suspicious package left near the entrance of the Service Canada building at the corner of Queensway East and Norfolk Street in Simcoe.

Shortly before 1 p.m. a member of the public arrived to claim the package. The person had left the package at the site with plans to return to pick it up, OPP Const. Rod LeClair said in a media release.

“The OPP EDU has determined the package was not a threat to public safety and did not contain any suspicious materials,” said LeClair.