Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

PORT ROWAN -

A motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Port Rowan on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash involving the motorcycle and a motor vehicle occurred at the intersection of Norfolk County Road 23 and Norfolk County Road 45.

The motorcyclist was transported to Tillsonburg hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, said Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.