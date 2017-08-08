Police blotter: Drug charges in Delhi

A Norfolk man faces trafficking charges after police were called to an apartment in Delhi this week.

Norfolk OPP responded Monday around 8:40 a.m. after receiving a complaint about unknown individuals that were located inside the apartment.

Attending officers located a male and a female inside.

Following an investigation, a 30-year-old male was charged with possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Attempted theft in Waterford

Three youths fled the scene of an attempted theft in Waterford last week.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, three youths were spotted attempting to make off with a paddleboat. A neighbour in the vicinity came out and scared them away.

Two of the youths were described as white while the third was described to police as Indigenous.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Money stolen from bakery

A bakery in Simcoe was the target of a break-in last week.

Taken was a quantity of Canadian currency.

The theft occurred at Nichol’s Bakery on Robinson Street in the early morning hours of Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Arson in Port Dover

Newspaper boxes were lit on fire in Port Dover in an apparent arson this week.

The incident occurred on Greenock Street West in the area of Richardson Drive in the early morning hours of Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Witnesses sought in truck theft

Police are looking for witnesses after a pickup truck was stolen in Hagersville this week.

The black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado went missing on King Street East sometime between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.

The owner told police the vehicle was locked at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Purse stolen in Jarvis

A cell phone and cash are missing after a woman’s purse was stolen in Jarvis this weekend.

The theft occurred at Tim Hortons on Main Street North around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told police she put her purse beneath the table she was sitting at on the patio. She left the table for a few minutes and – upon her return – the purse was gone.

The purse also contained credit cards and identification.

The theft was captured on in-store video. The suspect is seen entering the patio and grabbing the purse before fleeing to an awaiting vehicle.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white female in her mid- to late-40s. In the video, her black hair is pulled back into a bun high on her head.

She was wearing black plastic-rimmed sunglasses, a dark pink T-shirt with what appears to be three feathers on the front, blue Bermuda denim shorts with cuffed legs and tears in the fabric, and brown flip-flop style sandals.

The vehicle she entered is described as a black, four-door older model sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

