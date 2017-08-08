SIMCOE -

Local music fans will be treated to a one-two country punch at the Norfolk County Fair this fall.

Last month, the fair announced that Canadian country star Chad Brownlee would play the Lloyd S. Culver grandstand on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Tuesday, the fair announced that Canadian country music superstar Tim Hicks will headline the entertainment on Friday, Oct. 6.

Hicks has been ripping up the country charts and the exhibition circuit since entering show business in 2012. The Canadian Country Music Association has nominated Hicks as its 2017 Male Artist of the Year.

Hicks finds out Sept. 10 in Saskatoon whether he’ll wear the crown. If he wins, concert-goers in Simcoe will receive a show from Canada’s reigning king of the country music scene.

“As each year on this crazy ride goes by, I just feel more comfortable as Tim Hicks, the artist,” Hicks said this week in a news release. “The challenge of trying to write a good song is still one of the most exciting parts of my job.”

Hicks, 37, already has a few good songs to his credit. Seven of his singles have charted in the top-10 of Canadian country radio while his 2014 album 5:01 rose to No. 1 on the country charts in Canada.

Hicks – a native of Niagara Falls – has won multiple CCMA and Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) awards. He has been nominated for JUNO awards and is the Country Music Association of Ontario’s 2017 Male Artist of the Year.

When Hicks touches down in Simcoe, he will be touring in support of his latest album Shake These Walls. Tickets for Tim Hicks go on sale next Monday and are available at the fairgrounds office on South Drive and online at norfolkcountyfair.com.

The Norfolk County Fair has also shared details about the live entertainment in the Rec Centre Arena during the Taste of Norfolk event from Friday, Oct. 6 through Monday, Oct. 9.

Guests can sample the wares of local wineries, breweries and restaurants under one roof while listening to the musical stylings of some of Canada’s best tribute bands.

The Material Girls show Friday features tribute performances to Cher, Madonna, Tina Turner and Lady Gaga.

Saturday The Legends pay tribute to Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and the late David Bowie. Sunday it’s time for Chicago tribute band Chicago Transit and an opening act named Powerhouse. Monday, Norfolk Has Talent takes the stage hosted yet again by Canadian Idol winner Theo Tams.

The tribute theme carries on at this year’s Harvest Dinner, a separate, ticketed event which is a fundraiser for the Norfolk County Fair. Performing here is ABBAMANIA and special guests.

Tickets for Hicks, Brownlee and The Harvest Dinner are available at the fair office on South Drive, by calling 519-426-7280 ext. 233 or online at norfolkcountyfair.com.