Police seek witnesses to fatal crash

WATERFORD -

Police are appealing for witnesses to a four-vehicle fatal crash near Waterford last week.

The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, in the Round Plains area.

One of the drivers, Mary Faludi, 84, of Norfolk, died at the scene after being ejected from her vehicle. Two other drivers and a passenger were transported to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. The fourth driver sustained minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation and police are urging any witnesses to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.