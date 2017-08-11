Tillsonburg celebrates NHL’s centennial

TILLSONBURG -

The National Hockey League is taking over TIllsonburg this weekend.

The NHL Centennial Fan Arena is set up at the Tillsonburg Community Complex, giving locals a glimpse of hockey history.

The event is free for all ages with a 53-foot museum truck holding more than 1,000-square-feet of interactive digital displays, video content, historical memorabilia and unique photos. Hockey’s top prize, and one of the world’s most well known trophies, the Stanley Cup, will also be on site today (Friday) from 12 to 7 p.m.

The weekend will also see Hockey4 Everyone collecting equipment for families in need as they accept donations, a men’s road hockey tournament Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., a free public skate Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. and an outdoor showing of The Mighty Ducks movie starting Friday at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. Saturday has the Tillsonburg Kinettes hosting a breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. and an on-ice demonstration of equipment from 1 to 4 p.m. with live entertainment throughout the day.

The NHL Centennial Fan Arena is a travelling exhibition to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the NHL and recognize the league’s top 100 players. It made its first appearance January 1 during Toronto’s outdoor game, with plans to visit every NHL city during 2017.

“As a community, we’re very grateful to the NHL for giving us the opportunity to celebrate this historic milestone with them,” Mayor Stephen Molnar said in a media release. “We’re also grateful to the Kinsmen Club of Tillsonburg for their partnership with the Town of Tillsonburg on this event.”

Tillsonburg is the only non-NHL city to host and was selected by the league due to Tillsonburg local and NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell living in the region and asking NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to let Tillsonburg showcase to help minor hockey families experience the event, said a media release.

gcolgan@postmedia.com