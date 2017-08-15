Dump truck rolls over in ditch

WATERFORD -

A dump truck ended up in the ditch along Thompson Road East near Waterford on Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk OPP say the truck left the road and rolled onto its side due to problem with a tire.

The driver, a 52-year-old Haldimand County man, was not injured.

"The OPP would like to just take this opportunity to remind all drivers to expect the unexpected,” Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a media release. “The operator of this truck was able to safely navigate it off the roadway without causing any serious injuries to himself or other motorists.”