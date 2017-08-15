Rec hub analysis will be costly

SIMCOE -

Norfolk County has no idea where it stands on a proposed recreational hub in Simcoe yet already the project is making substantial demands on the municipality’s treasury.

Last spring, Norfolk council set aside $50,000 for a consultant to examine the idea of a recreational hub on Ireland Road and prepare a report on its costs and benefits.

At its first meeting Tuesday since breaking for summer recess July 11, council will hear that it will cost nearly twice as much to have someone examine the proposal than expected.

Three firms bid for the right to study the proposal. +VG Architects: The Ventin Group of Brantford submitted the low bid of $98,000.

In a report to council, Bill Cridland, Norfolk’s general manager of community services, recommends freeing up the funds so the study can proceed. If council approves, Cridland hopes +VG Architects will table its findings before the end of the year.

Norfolk is at a crossroads in the area of recreation. Its aging infrastructure in places is in need of costly repairs.

Some have suggested that the county should cut its losses and invest in a multi-million dollar recreational hub on Ireland Road in the area of Fanshawe College.

The project is being promoted as a driver of economic development. An Ontario firm representing Asian clients says Fanshawe in Simcoe could become a preferred campus for their children if Norfolk provides modern recreational infrastructure in this location.

Norfolk is also looking for a way forward now that serious structural problems have been identified at Talbot Gardens in Simcoe. Council is seeking direction on whether it is worth investing the money needed to stabilize the rink-side seating area or whether the building should be devoted to other uses.

+VG Architects is named after the late Simcoe architect Carlos Ventin.

During his career, Ventin, a native of Argentina, established himself as one of the top restoration architects in Canada. The conversion of the former court house at Governor Simcoe Square into Simcoe’s town hall in the 1970s is Ventin’s signature project in the local area.

Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council gets underway in the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

A meeting held last April drew a large crowd to hear about a potential multi-use community hub near Fanshawe’s campus that could include hockey pads, a walking track, a swimming pool, student housing, a seniors centre and an adult living building. The meeting was a community-led initiative.

And Fanshawe, which has about 300 students at the Simcoe campus, is firmly behind the idea of building the hub just down the street from its newly renovated building.

“We see this an the evolution of our partnership in the community,” Susan Cloett, dean of the campus, said at the meeting. “We want to grow together.”

