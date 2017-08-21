SIMCOE -

The North Shore Erie Amateur Astronomers got rock star treatment from the public on Monday.

The group set up shop outside the Simcoe Recreation Centre on South Drive to give residents a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse.

In the early afternoon, the moon covered a large portion of the sun. Parts of the United States experienced a total eclipse. Victoria, British Columbia was cited by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada as the best viewing spot in the country with 90 per cent of the sun covered, while 70 per cent was covered in Toronto.

It was the first time a total solar eclipse has occurred in North America since 2008, and the local astronomers were ready.

The group had a handful of different telescopes and visual aids – including two welding masks - to allow for a better perspective of the event.

“It's a fairly rare occurrence for us to be this close to totality,” said group member Ray Stickney of Port Rowan. “It's an interesting and exciting day.”

The group generally meets at night for their popular 'star parties' but the eclipse was too good of an opportunity to pass up. The public responded as close to 30 people attended.

“It's good to get out with a telescope and have a look at things,” Stickney said. “Most of the time (we get together) at night but this is even better.”

A number of those taking part were youngsters, which was icing on the cake for the amateur astronomers, whose numbers run between 15-20.

“That means a lot to our group,” said member Carolyn Jopko of Waterford. “It means they're interested in what we're doing and it's phenomenal for them to see something like this.”

It won't be the last time those kids witness an eclipse, and they won't have to wait long for it either. A total eclipse is slated to happen in April of 2024.

“It's going to be (easiest to see) around Niagara Falls,” Jopko pointed out. “But we'll be able to see it from our own backyard.”

Anyone wishing to join the NSEAA can get more information at kwic.com/~amj.

jrobinson@postmedia.com