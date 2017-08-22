Police blotter: Fender stolen from vehicle
OPP
A fender was stolen from a vehicle parked at a property on Charlotteville Road 10.
Norfolk OPP say sometime between Aug. 19 and the morning of Aug. 22 someone removed the right rear fender assembly off a Jeep at the location.
Money stolen from pop machine
A pop machine at Tommy's Downtown on Norfolk Street South in Simcoe was damaged in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
The incident was reported to police at about 4:30 a.m. by a resident who flagged down a Norfolk OPP officer on patrol.
Police say the culprits forcibly entered a pop machine on the property and proceeded to remove a quantity of Canadian currency from the machine.
Police are reviewing security surveillance footage from the store.
Bicycles stolen
Police are investigating two separate bicycle thefts in Simcoe on Saturday.
A mountain bike was stolen from the front porch of a home on Norfolk Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike is described as black with orange-coloured rims.
Norfolk OPP are also investigating the theft of a mountain bike from a Grove Street address.
The theft occurred at about 12 a.m., said police. The bike is a white and blue coloured CCM mountain bike with a lock on top of the handle bars.
Woman charged with trespassing
A Brant County woman has been charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a Norfolk campground.
Norfolk OPP were contacted by staff at the Sand Hill Park Campground in the Houghton area at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Police charged a 34-year-old woman with failing to leave premises when directed, contrary to the Trespass to Property Act. She was issued a Provincial Offence Notice.
Theft from motel occupant
Someone entered a room at a Simcoe motel and removed a wallet while the occupant was sleeping.
The theft occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday at the Queensway Motel.
The wallet contained personal and financial information.