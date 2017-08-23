County hub study back on the table

SIMCOE -

The idea of building a new community recreation hub in Norfolk isn't dead after all.

The proposed project was resuscitated Tuesday night, one week after county council balked at spending more than $98,000 for a feasibility study into a multi-use facility.

The council chambers were nearly full of would-be users such as members of the Norfolk Hammerheads Aquatic Club and Simcoe Special Olympics, as Simcoe Councillor Peter Black made a passionate speech urging his fellow officials to reconsider the study.

After some discussion council decided it would reissue a request for tenders for the project with a smaller scope and less consultation time in hopes of a lower price tag.

The first time around, the lowest tender of $98,000 was submitted by The Ventin Group Limited.

Originally, council was told the study should cost in the neighbourhood of $50,000 but that number nearly doubled when it was put out to tender.

Black said the exercise wasn't simply about a community hub but “looking at existing facilities, problems, needs, costs, benefits, various locations and above all communicating with the people of Norfolk County.

“It's a visionary document that will help us plan into the future for the next 50 years,” Black said.

“I think that any other path will be the same thing that we're doing now.... following any other process will be just another Band-aid on top of another Band-aid. I think if we plan, our risks are reduced and our results will be better assured.”

Black's comments were met with applause from those in attendance.

Council then revisited and approved an idea brought forward Aug. 15 to form a subcommittee to visit the county's five urban centres – Simcoe, Waterford, Port Dover, Langton/Walsingham, Delhi – and speak to residents about where they would like to see the facility located and what it should include.

“I still do really feel that regardless of what happens on the consultant's exercise, we as council need to go out ourselves and do the kind of consultation that the $98,000 study was going to provide us ... not just here in Simcoe where we know support is very strong,” said Coun. Jim Oliver.

Coun. Noel Haydt objected to the change of course.

“We know (the study) costs $98,000, there's no question,” Haydt said.

“To ask staff to go back and come back with the discount version of the multi-use centre (study) doesn't make any sense to me. Are we going to have a 49-metre pool instead of a 50-metre pool over what, $20,000? I'd prefer we just did it right the first time and right costs $98,000.”

A group of citizens has been working towards getting a facility built in Simcoe for the last two years. The issue came to the forefront in February when it was revealed that the concrete foundation of the seating area at Talbot Gardens was crumbling and unsafe. Norfolk initially closed the arena, but after further inspection, much of the building will be in use for the 2017-18 hockey season.

Residents have also expressed concern with aging facilities such as the Simcoe Senior's Centre and Simcoe Recreation Centre, as well as consistent ventilation issues that have plagued the Annaleise Carr Aquatic Centre.

The citizen group earmarked property on Ireland Rd. next to the Fanshawe College Simcoe campus for a facility that would include, among other things, a double pad arena, senior's centre and Olympic-sized pool.

Rob Kennaley, a local lawyer and informal spokesperson for the citizens' group was pleased to see council inch toward an ultimate decision. If one is made prior to next June's provincial election, the hope is that the project would secure grants from higher levels of government.

“Last time around there seemed to be a consensus that this type of a facility would be good for Norfolk and the only question was, how are we going to pay for it?” Kennaley said in an interview. “None of those issues were addressed today and one of the things that we fear is that if we don't move forward with a process that is formal ... we may leave tens of millions of dollars on the table in provincial and federal funding.”

Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke closed the discussion by imploring council to keep an open mind when it comes to the project.

“We're worried about the $48,000 difference on this study?” he asked council. “Forty-eight thousand dollars is not going to stand between me and a consultant's report that would give us good information and good comparisons of what we can afford and what to do.”

The motion carried by a count of 6-3 with Roger Geysens, Haydt and Harold Sonnenberg voting against.

jrobinson@postmedia.com