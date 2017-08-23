Man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking

SIMCOE -

A man found with cocaine during a traffic stop last November was sentenced to the equivalent of 420 days in jail recently.

Jean-Pierre Auclair, 34, was one of three people in a vehicle that came to the attention of police and was stopped on Nov. 9.

While each of the three was charged, it was Auclair, of no fixed address, who pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking. His cohorts – a 20 year-old Simcoe woman and a 54-year-old Simcoe man – eventually had their charges withdrawn.

Auclair was sentenced in Ontario Court in Simcoe by Justice Colette Good to a further 115 days of jail on top of the 203 days he had already served, credited on a one-and-a-half for one day basis.

Auclair was ordered to forfeit a crackpipe and cellphone that were seized at the time of his arrest. He will remain on probation upon his release for an additional two years.