Theatre celebrates past, kicks off new season

SIMCOE -

Simcoe Little Theatre is opening its doors as a way to honour its volunteers and kick off its upcoming season.

The theatre’s 72nd anniversary is being celebrated Sunday with local skits, music and backstage tours.

“We want to try and make people more aware of what we have here and how they can help us out,” said Katie Dickson, a volunteer at the theatre. “A lot of people know they can act or direct, but there’s a lot more opportunity. They can also help with costumes, sets and makeup.”

The theatre is able to put on plays throughout the year thanks to the many people who volunteer their time.

“The idea behind the event is to celebrate the volunteers that helped out this past year,” Dickson said of Sunday’s open house.

Volunteers do a lot throughout the year, from administration to directing, to help keep the theatre running.

“I look forward to celebrating with you, our patrons, the boundless energy and creativity of our many volunteers, their level of commitment shines through year after year,” Dawn Bommarito, president of the theatre’s board of directors, said in a press release.

This coming season, which kicks off Sept. 14, SLT will produce a musical and four plays: The Odd Couple (Sept. 14-24), It’s a Wonderful Life (Nov. 16-Dec. 3), Meanwhile Back on the Couch (Feb. 8-18, 2018), Tuesdays with Morrie (June 7-17, 2018), and the musical Cabaret (April 12-22, 2018).

The set for The Odd Couple, the first play of the 2017-2018 season, is already backstage. At Sunday’s open house, the curtains will be pulled to allow for local entertainment whilst others can take tours of the set backstage.

“A lot of people have never been backstage of a theatre before,” said Dickson. “Some might wonder how actors get from one door to another or how they get across stage so quickly.”

Sunday’s event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 33 Talbot Street. There is no admission charge.

Food will be available as well as a cash bar.