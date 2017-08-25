No stopping Norfolk's young gridiron stars

SIMCOE -

Walsingham's Erik Haines doesn’t mince words regarding his decision to join the Brantford Bisons Football Club.

“I thought it was great, I learned a lot,” said the first year junior varsity defensive end. “It was one of the best things I've probably ever done.”

Haines isn't the only one that feels that way. This past summer a large Norfolk contingent made countless trips to Brantford to don the red and black and compete at the rep level.

Waterford's Tanner Geerts loved the game so much he wanted to get reps prior to entering high school, which he'll do at Waterford District next month.

“The program is nice, it gets you out more than high school does because when you're in Grade 9 you don't normally start,” said the bantam fullback. “You mostly start with Bisons.”

The Norfolk boys didn't simply play with the Bisons but many of them excelled. Port Rowan's Connor Walsh was named the junior varsity co-offensive MVP while Haines took home defensive lineman of the year. The JV squad went 5-0-1 in the regular season and captured the Southern Conference Championship. The team's magical season came up a little short after losing the Ontario Football Conference title game vs. Peterborough 43-35.

Brantford's varsity roster – comprised of players in Grade 11 and 12 – was no slouch either. They registered a mark of 4-2 with the likes of Evan Anseeuw, Kyle Dawdy, Carter Walsh and Miles Brown representing Norfolk.

“Our season was pretty good, we had a lot of kids and were pretty committed at practice,” said Anseeuw, a Walsingham native. “It's quite a hike to go up to Brantford and I think as a group we were pretty committed. I know we from Norfolk put all our effort into games since we actually had to prove ourselves against these kids coming from bigger areas. We had to show what we had in Norfolk.”

Anseeuw's younger brother Nolan did just that for the bantam squad – he was named offensive lineman of the year.

“It's nice to see because he wants to be like me, he wants to have universities talking to him,” said Anseeuw, Holy Trinity Catholic High School's football MVP in 2015 and 2014 (Jr). “I was pretty proud of him, definitely. It's cool to watch him play because he's one of the better ones out there and he definitely makes a difference.”

Now the group will disperse back to their various high school clubs, but the bonds created through the blood and sweat sacrificed on the field will last, even as they line up against one another in September.

“We all came together as brothers. We didn't stop,” said Haines, a member of the Valley Heights Voyageur Bears.

“I loved the experience and I'll do it again.”

