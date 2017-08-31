Attempted theft of ATM in Waterford

WATERFORD -

Would-be thieves were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal an automated teller machine from the TD Bank on Main Street in Waterford.

Norfolk OPP responded to an alarm at the Toronto Dominion Canada Trust at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Norfolk OPP say the culprits backed a pick-up truck to the entrance door of the bank. Chains were placed around the ATM and attached to the truck.

The suspects failed in their attempt to remove the ATM and fled in the vehicle heading south on Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 – 1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.